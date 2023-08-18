Jega to lead Carter Centre election observation mission in Zimbabwe

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega will lead Carter Centre’s Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe, the centre has…

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega will lead Carter Centre’s Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe, the centre has announced.

The Carter Centre launched its mission in late July following an invitation from the authorities of Zimbabwe and the accreditation of its observers by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Accepting the invitation, Jega said it’s an honour to lead the Centre’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s Aug. 23 harmonised elections.

“I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates, and voters, to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections,” he added.

The announcement further added that the core team of eight international experts and two national experts is based in Harare.

“Fifteen long-term observers arrived in Zimbabwe and deployed throughout the country the first week of August. Short-term observers will arrive on Aug. 18 and deploy around the country to observe polling, counting, and tabulation on Election Day.

“The international mission is diverse and has experts and experienced observers from nearly 30 countries, including several in the southern Africa region.”

The mission will assess election preparations and the electoral environment, including election administration, campaigning, participation of women and ethnic minorities, social media, dispute resolution, and other aspects of the election process.

