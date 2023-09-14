Niger to plant 10m trees in 6 months

The Niger State Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago, yesterday said his administration would plant 10 million trees in the next six months as part of the…

The Niger State Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago, yesterday said his administration would plant 10 million trees in the next six months as part of the state’s green economy initiative.

He said this at a press conference in Abuja while speaking on the Green Economy Summit the state was planning to hold in Minna, the state capital, in October.

Bago said youths and women would be engaged to plant seedlings across all 25 local government areas of the state.

He also said the state would cultivate one million hectares of farmland in the next four years to take over the ungoverned spaces where bandits and criminal elements operate.

He said: “Nothing as a nation is being discussed on the green economy. Therefore, we’re setting the pace. By doing this, we’re going to wake up a lot of sleeping ideas and sleeping giants.

“As a state, we’re investing in the procurement of heavy duty equipment. We’re very ambitious.

“In the next one year, we want to cultivate 250 hectares of land and 1 million hectares in four years. Where these miscreants stay are ungoverned. We want to take over these ungoverned land by cultivating them.”

