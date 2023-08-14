✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Crime

    Niger man nabbed with 4 stolen goats inside fridge

      Residents of Bida town, Bida LGA of Niger State, on Sunday morning apprehended a suspected thief with four goats packed in an old refrigerator…

    The 4 goats and the scrapped refrigerator

     

    Residents of Bida town, Bida LGA of Niger State, on Sunday morning apprehended a suspected thief with four goats packed in an old refrigerator on a motorcycle.

    City & Crime gathered that the suspect was chased from Sabon-Gida village, about 20km to Bida, on the Minna-Bida road, from where he was suspected to have stolen the goats.

    A witness, Isah Abdullahi, told City & Crime that, “The thief was caught in the early hours of today with a motorcycle and four goats packaged inside an old refrigerator.”

     

