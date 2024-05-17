✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Niger: Madalla market shut

The Chairman of Suleja LGA of Niger State, Isyaku Bawa Naibi, has ordered the closure of the Madalla Thursday Market from next week. The spokesman…

    By Balarabe Alkassim

The Chairman of Suleja LGA of Niger State, Isyaku Bawa Naibi, has ordered the closure of the Madalla Thursday Market from next week.

The spokesman of the council, Haruna Garba, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the chairman’s directive was as a result of the perennial hold-ups around the market due to encroachment on the road by marketers and commuters every market day.

The chairman said all efforts by men of the task force team constituted by the council to decongest the market yielded no results because of the attitude of the traders.

The statement reads in part: “The chairman gave the one-week ultimatum to enable the marketers to vacate the premises of the market and ensure the general public was well-informed of this directive.

“An emergency security meeting to fashion out measures for achieving total compliance with the directive was conveyed at the council chamber.

“Also, security personnel are mandated to ensure total compliance with this directive and to prevent any breach of peace in and around the market premises.

“The general public is enjoined to be aware of this directive.”

City & Crime further reports that the popular Madallah market holds every Thursday and is located along the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

It is a location that has witnessed heavy traffic for years and has witnessed a series of accidents leading to loss of lives and property.

 

