Niger Delta minister to citizens: Hold your governors, council chairmen accountable

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has called on citizens in the region to hold their state governors and council chairmen accountable for the utilization of increased monthly allocations from the federal government.

Momoh spoke in Abuja during a visit by South Ibie led by Hon Ahmed Musa Momoh, Saliu Ohakhumeh Jimoh, and Mr Abass Jatto.

He encouraged the citizens to shift their focus from the federal government to state and local governments, as these tiers of government, according to him, have been receiving increased revenue disbursements under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized that many of the requests to the ministry fall within the responsibilities of state and local governments.

Momoh expressed his willingness to address the demands of every community in the Niger Delta, provided that the necessary resources were available.

“I am here to serve the entire Niger Delta region, comprising nine states. Our region faces complex challenges resulting from oil production, with many communities experiencing neglect. Our goal is to address these issues as mandated by the president,” he said.

