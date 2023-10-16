New vehicles are working tools, not for members — Reps

The House of Representatives has confirmed that the members of the 10th National Assembly will soon get vehicles to ease their work as the management…

The House of Representatives has confirmed that the members of the 10th National Assembly will soon get vehicles to ease their work as the management is in the process of procuring and distributing the vehicles to the members.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by the House spokesperson and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi.

He said the reaction was to shed light on the reports about the issue on mainstream and social media which he said had generated public interest.

Rotimi said the vehicles are utility vehicles for lawmakers in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees and not personal gifts.

“It is also not peculiar to the Legislature as unelected government officials in the Executive arm of government from director level and above, in most cases, have official vehicles attached to their offices.

“For the duration of the 10th assembly (2023 – 2027), the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly at the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place.

“Honourable members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise it remains the property of the National Assembly.”

The House spokesperson added that the House remained committed to reducing the cost of governance in line with present realities.

The procurement of new multi-million Naira vehicles to the lawmakers every four years has always generated controversy.

Billions of Naira are being spent to buy the vehicles for the lawmakers which consist of 360 members of the House of Representatives and 109 Senators at the end of every assembly.

The 10th National Assembly members including returning members in the Senate and House of Representatives will also get new vehicles which will also cost the nation billions.

