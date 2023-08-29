Niger cuts off electricity, water supplies to French Embassy

The Niger’s junta has cut off electricity and water supplies to the French Embassy in Niamey with no food deliveries allowed, Turkish news wire, Anadolu,…

The Niger’s junta has cut off electricity and water supplies to the French Embassy in Niamey with no food deliveries allowed, Turkish news wire, Anadolu, reports, citing multiple social media sources.

Reports say the junta had also taken similar action at the French consulate in Zinder, Tera, Oualam, Ayorou, Dosso, Niamey, Filingue and everywhere else.

President, National Support Committee for the CNSP Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, asked all partners of the French bases in Niger to suspend all fuel supplies of water, electricity and food products.

“We ask Nigelec and SPEN (SEEN)) to cut off water and electricity in the French Embassy, in the French consulates of Zinder and Niamey,” he was quoted to have said.

“In addition, any partners who continue to help the French in the process of supplying the goods and services will be considered enemies of the sovereign people.”

The reports came after a two-day deadline given by the military junta to the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave Nigerien territory.

Relations between the Niger’s junta and several western powers, including the West African bloc ECOWAS, have soured since the coup on July 26.

However, authorities in Paris were quick to reject the order against its ambassador by Friday evening, insisting that France did not recognise the military rulers’ authority.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...