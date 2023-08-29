Cervical cancer: FG to introduce HPV vaccine September 25

The federal government will introduce a vaccine that prevents cervical cancer called the Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine into Nigeria on September 25. Executive Director,…

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib stated this yesterday in Abuja during the bi-annual religious leaders review meeting on primary healthcare.

He said, “On the 25th of September this year, we’ll be introducing a vaccine, the HPV vaccine that prevents cervical cancer when given to our daughters between the ages 9 to 15 years.”

He described HPV vaccination as more than a medical breakthrough and a testament to unity in safeguarding the sanctity of life.

He urged religious leaders to join hands with the medical community in championing the cause of the HPV vaccination.

The Coordinating Minister of health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, was represented by his media aide, Emmanuel Odu, said the government was determined to change the narrative by making health affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

He said the government would need religious leaders’ support as it rolled out its agenda for citizens’ health.

The president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan Abubakar III, said the forum was committed to supporting the government, and would review all health issues, successes, failures, and what must be done.

