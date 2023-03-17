Niger CP tasks DPOs on security in IDP voting centres

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Niger State, Ogundele Ayodeji, has directed area commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure adequate security coverage of…

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Niger State, Ogundele Ayodeji, has directed area commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure adequate security coverage of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) voting centres and other polling units across the state.

He said adequate police and personnel of other security agencies under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee for Election Security (ICCES) be deployed to provide security during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, said the CP also admonished parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against any form of violence, political thuggery or attempt to snatch ballot boxes.

He said the command was battle-ready for any miscreant who might want to foment trouble before, during and after the elections.

He added that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Aishatu Abubakar, was deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to oversee and coordinate security arrangements for the elections in the state.