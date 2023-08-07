Police rescue 10 kidnapped victims, arrest suspects in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested suspected kidnappers, including their informants, and rescued 10 of their victims in Burra Forest in Ningi LGA.…

The police in Bauchi State have arrested suspected kidnappers, including their informants, and rescued 10 of their victims in Burra Forest in Ningi LGA.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Auwal Musa Muhammad, who paraded the suspects alongside other criminals yesterday, said, “On the 2nd of July, 2023, the command successfully arrested six suspected kidnappers – four males and two females – including their informants, terrorising Burra village in Ningi LGA.”

He named the six suspects as, “Hamisu Umaru (disabled), Ahmadu Abdullahi, Adamu Wada Tela, Usman Iliya and Rabi Tela Abdulmumini and Hajara Bello.

He explained that the arrest of the suspects was in continuation of the command’s operations which led to the dismantling of the kidnappers’ hideout situated in the Burra Forest due to the intense superior firepower of the police.

CP Muhammad further said that during the operations, the command rescued five kidnapped victims from the kidnapper’s den, among them the Mai Unguwan Kayel village under Balma District and a woman and her child.

CP Muhammad further disclosed that, “On 31/7/2023 the operation continued to yield immense positive results which led to the rescue of another five kidnapped victims from different kidnappers’ enclaves in Burra Forest.

“Two suspected kidnappers were also arrested alongside 70 cows, 60 sheep and goats suspected to be rustled.”

He added that the command also arrested rustlers terrorising Ningi and beyond.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...