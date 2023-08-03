Niger coup: Military action last option, says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the proposed military actions being considered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the last option against the…

The Defence Headquarters says the proposed military actions being considered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the last option against the juntas who have taken over government in the Republic of Niger.

It also clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, adding part appropriate actions would be taken after a two-day extraordinary meeting currently going on the nation’s capital.

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General, who made the clarifications at Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, said Nigerian military cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS.

According to him, the mandate to proceed on such mission must come from the authority of heads of states and governments of member states of ECOWAS.

He said, “The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger.

“It’s no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means.

“In reaction to this illegal takeover of government the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

“Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order.

“At the moment, ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in Republic of Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

“In conclusion, the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.”

