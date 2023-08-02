Niger crisis: How South Africa thumbed Tinubu in the face – Akinyemi

A former minister of foreign affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union are not…

A former minister of foreign affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union are not on the same page in their response to the coup in Niger.

Prof Akinyemi, who stated this in an interview on ARISE TV, described the military intervention as unexpected, adding that according to the tradition of the African Union, ECOWAS ought to be allowed to take the lead in responding to the issue.

He said, “This was a coup led by a military General who comes from the same area as the president he has overthrown, and who was his ally. If it is France that is behind it, why are they burning down the French embassy? And it cannot be the Russians because Putin has come on the side of the African countries to criticise it.

“I have no answer to what led to this coup. Nevertheless, ECOWAS has now taken a stand. Before we dissect the consequences of the ECOWAS decisions, let me point out one thing: ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) are not on the same page.

“Under the tradition of the AU, something they copied from the OAU, ECOWAS is supposed to take the lead in confronting the issue in Niger, and then the AU will follow up.

“Instead, the AU took the lead in responding to the issue in Niger. Why? This was something masterminded by South Africa to thumb President Tinubu in the face. It was an anti-Tinubu action by the African Union.”

ECOWAS had since announced a one-week ultimatum for the coup plotters to hand over power to the democratically elected government or risk the use of force.

Also, the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), on Friday, announced a 15-day ultimatum for the coup plotters to return to the barracks.

However, the council did not state what actions would be taken should the coup plotters not return to the barracks after 15 days.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...