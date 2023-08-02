Fighting Corruption in Nigeria: The Way Forward 

By Zayd Ibn Isah

There is no gainsaying the fact that corruption has become an epidemic in Nigeria and needs to be curtailed for the sake of the country’s economic growth and development. A common definition of corruption is ‘the abuse of office for personal gain’. In Nigeria, corruption is rampant not only because highly-placed politicians engage in it, but because the private sectors and the common citizenry have also gravitated towards the same direction. From the civil servant who possesses a conniving and dishonest mentality; to the public officer who is keen to inflate contractual figures for the benefit of greedy pockets; to the law enforcement agent who converts crime-fighting into a profitable and extortionist business venture; to the unemployed youth indulging in cyber-criminal activities and the electorate who cheaply sells his or her vote for a penny: one is bound to encounter different Nigerians indulging in one form of corruption or another.

There are several laws which deal with corruption in Nigeria. The 1999 Constitution which is the supreme body of law in the country “prohibits public officers from accepting property or benefits of any kind for his or herself or any other person on account of anything done or omitted to be done by him in the discharge of his duties.’’ This is stated in the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended [the Code of Conduct]. Section 46 of the EFCC Act clearly defines economic crime as a non-violent criminal activity committed with the objective of earning wealth illegally. The EFFC Act which established Nigeria’s foremost anti-fraud agency, authorizes the agency to fight and prevent financial and economic crimes and allows it to also investigate and prosecute those who contravene the dictates of that law. There are other laws like the ICPC Act which seeks to prohibit and prescribe punishment for corrupt practices and other related offences. It is pertinent to note that in spite of this plethora of laws on corruption and the parallel efforts of the relevant agencies in combating it, corruption keeps waxing stronger over time in our socioeconomic and political spaces.

Much like a hydra-headed monster, corruption affects the country in so many ways. It threatens economic sustainability, erodes the spirit of fairness, and seeks to destroy our society through the debilitation of the rule of law. It weakens core institutions and dilutes the entrenched values of our democracy. Many acts of corruption consequently deny ordinary citizens their constitutionally guaranteed human rights as well as the basic social amenities of life. Corruption also affects employment because in most cases, the job does not go to the most qualified person but to the one who is ready to grease palms. In a corrupt society, voting centers are like open markets—votes are sold to the highest bidders. It affects the choice of leadership just as much as it spoils the quality of leadership. Such is the tragedy of this malaise that when these dubiously elected leaders fail to deliver on the promised dividends of democracy, the poor masses complain, forgetting that they have in a way paid for their services.

Corruption in Nigeria affects all of us—young and old, rich and poor. However, one cannot effectively fight corruption in Nigeria without knowing its root and immediate causes. There is a popular saying that goes this way: “Keeping an average Nigerian from being corrupt is like keeping a goat from eating a yam.’’ One of the major causes of corruption in Nigeria is the senseless greed for wealth. This is accentuated by the get-rich-quick syndrome among the unemployed younger generation who now indulge in cyber-crime as if it is a genuine income source. Our moral values have greatly depreciated. Nowadays, we easily celebrate wealthy individuals not minding the source of their riches. Parents no longer question their children’s sources of wealth, preferring to silently approve of the activities which feed them. The former EFCC chairman once revealed how the parents of so-called “Yahoo Boys” have formed an association bent on frustrating the agency’s efforts in the fight against cyber-crime.

Obviously, fighting economic and financial crimes in a country like Nigeria is barely even a walk in the park, because corruption fights back even harder: the enemies of state will utilise all the arsenals at their disposal to undermine the government’s efforts. Unfortunately, corruption can only be curtailed, it cannot be totally eradicated. Even in societies like China which punishes corruption severely, people still engage in fraudulent activities. There are so many ways to effectively combat economic and financial crimes, and one of them is to have a strong and an independent institution capable of checkmating the activities of the leaders and the led. The EFCC and other anti-graft agencies has proven to be quite equal to the task in recent times, especially in the area of cybercrimes. But they need to up their game against public officials who continue to pillage our common patrimony for personal aggrandisement. The administration of criminal justice in Nigeria also needs a total overhaul for speedy dispensation of justice. Justice delayed is justice denied most times. The anti-graft agency should create sophisticated synergies with advanced technologies because the worst financial crimes nowadays occur with a click and other computed commands. The anti-graft agency should also utilise social media platforms while also facilitating seminars and conferences aimed at enlighten citizens on the dangers of corruption and progress made. Our religious and traditional rulers also have moral roles to play here. As the foremost anti-graft agency, the EFCC should increasingly collaborate with other relevant agencies in the fight against graft.

Finally, those mandated by the extant laws to fight economic and financial crimes should live exemplary life styles and be honest in all their dealings, for one cannot effectively fight the evil they have succumbed to.

Isah is the Media Aide to the Chairman, Police Service Commission. He can be reached via: [email protected]

