NICRAT to revive suspended free cancer programme

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), has promised to revive the suspended free cancer treatment programme for persons living with disabilities in…

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), has promised to revive the suspended free cancer treatment programme for persons living with disabilities in the country.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, stated this Sunday in Abuja when the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), James David Lalu, and his management team visited him.

The NICRAT director general further said that his institute will work closely with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the NCPWD to ensure that people living with disabilities are integrated in the health insurance scheme so as to have access to cancer treatment.

The Executive Secretary of NCPWD called for collaboration with NICRAT in the area of access to cancer screening and treatment for persons living with albinism, and other disabilities in general.