NGO tasks NSA, service chiefs on synergy

A crisis information and communication management organisation, the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), has called on the new NSA, service chiefs and the IGP to prioritise strategic communication of the current security challenges and reinvigorate synergy and inter-agency collaboration for the benefit of Nigerians.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Executive Secretary of CCC, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (Rtd), noted that if they engage in timely analysis of sensitive security information and strive to introduce administrative policies and programmes, it will help tackle Nigeria’s insecurity conundrum headlong.

He added that the NSA and service chiefs should see their appointments as a call to serve and foster national security, as they have been selected at a critical period of the country’s evolution.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the organisation noted that “The appointment reflects Nigeria’s ethno-religious diversity and geographical spread without sacrificing competence.”

