Alia swears in 3 high court judges

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday sworn into office three High Court judges as he assured that his administration would not meddle in the affairs of the judiciary in the state.

Alia also alongside the new judges administered the oath of office and allegiance on one judge of the Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House in Makurdi.

The newly sworn-in High Court judges were Justice Mrs. Lillian Tsumba, Justice Patrick Ekah Oche and Justice Peter Mvendaga Ukande, while Justice Fidelis Vihiluntswen Iortyer was sworn in as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The governor charged the new judges to shun corruption because it has no place in law as he stressed the importance of the appointment of the new judges to the state, saying they should not take it for granted, but to use it as an avenue to serve the state and its people.

