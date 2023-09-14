NGO partners NAFDAC to improve agro products

An NGO, CropLife Nigeria, is partnering with the National Food and Drug Law Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to boost production of quality agricultural products in…

An NGO, CropLife Nigeria, is partnering with the National Food and Drug Law Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to boost production of quality agricultural products in Nigeria and improve yields.

The President of CropLife, Dr David Achimugu, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he led a delegation from the organisation to the headquarters of NAFDAC.

On why the partnership is necessary, Achimugu noted that, “Training of famers and regulatory issues in pesticide production which will improve the general yield of crops are vital, which is why we want to partner with NAFDAC as the regulator to promote agro products and build capacity of farmers.”

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, noted that over time the commission had carried out quality control measures in the FCT and the 36 states to ensure compliance with import and export of agro products.

