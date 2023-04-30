NFF to install VAR in Nigerian stadiums – Gusau

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has concluded arrangements to install Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in regional stadiums in the country as plans are underway to…

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has concluded arrangements to install Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in regional stadiums in the country as plans are underway to train and retrain referees to achieve the purpose.

The President of the federation, Malam Ibrahim Gusau, stated this on Saturday in Ilorin at the National Elective Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Referees’ Association (NRA).

Gusau, represented by an NFF official, Malam Muhammed Ameenu, charged the incoming leadership of the association to come up with development plans, to forecast, organise and ensure the future of Nigeria referees are properly nurtured and watered towards the growth of the game.

While reiterating the unflinching support of the NFF to NRA in its quest to change the face of football in the country, Gusau said the installation of VAR is to ensure the growth and development of football.

Malam Sani Zubair emerged the winner after polling 53 votes from the 54 accredited delegates to beat Elder Daniel Olokor to replace Otunba Tade Azeez. (NAN)