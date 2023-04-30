10th NASS: N/Central govs back Sani Musa for dep Senate President

Governors of the North Central geopolitical zone have backed the bid of Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for the position of deputy president of the…

Governors of the North Central geopolitical zone have backed the bid of Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for the position of deputy president of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Senators-elect from the North Central had on Friday urged APC leadership and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to zone the deputy Senate president’s position to the geo-political zone.

The senators-elect disclosed their position while briefing reporters after the caucus meeting in Abuja on Friday night.

The Senators-elect were received by Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.

They were led to the meeting by Senator Musa, who is the Chairman of the North Central Senators-Elect Caucus.

Governor Bello, on the occasion, expressed appreciation to the caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone.