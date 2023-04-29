Sudan crisis: Stranded Nigerians consider alternative route as Egypt remains adamant

Some parents of stranded Nigerian students in Sudan are considering transporting their children to Port Sudan, a city still operating international flights in the war-torn…

The Federal Government had made arrangement for Sudan evacuees to be moved to Cairo, capital of Egypt, by road from where they would join flights back home.

However, the Egyptian authorities have denied affected Nigerians entry into their country despite repeated pleas.

Nigerians, who departed Khartoum, Sudanese capital, on Wednesday have been languishing at the boundary between Sudan and Egypt.

Family members of the travellers told Daily Trust on Saturday night that it would be unwise to rely upon a single route in evacuating the returnees.

A parent of a student among the evacuees said he had personally spoken to the Nigerian’s Ambassador in Cairo, who confirmed that the northern African nation is yet to permit entry to the Nigerian returnees.

On their part, the students who were confident that the fund meant to finance the journey was released, accused the officials of the Nigerian embassy in Khartoum of not doing the needful in facilitating necessary documents, required in such boundary crossing.

The warring factions in Sudan had agreed to ceasefire to enable foreign countries evacuate citizens.