NFF appoints Elegbeleye, Iorfa, Amokachi, others to NPFL board

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, as Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Announcing the appointment yesterday, the NFF said Elegbeleye, a former deputy chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Youth and Sports, and also a former Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), was in charge of the IMC that brilliantly executed the last NPFL season and the Super 6, drawing high praise from the NFF and stakeholders in general.

With Elegbeleye on the new NPFL board are Malam Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu (Member); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Member); Mr. Daniel Amokachi (Member); Dr. Okey Kpalukwu (Member); Mallam Suleiman Umar (Member) and; Mr. Dominic Iorfa (Member).

The Secretary/Legal Adviser is Barr. Danlami Ibrahim while the Chief Operating Officer is Prince Davidson Owumi.

The new NPFL board has a two-year tenure, same as the boards of the Nigeria National League, the Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One that were inaugurated on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Premier League Club Owners Association has commended the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau for appointing Elegbeleye as the league’s chairman.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Mr. Okechukwu Kpalukwu who is also the General Manager of Rivers United said club owners are looking forward to working with the NPFL board to build a virile league.

“The Club Owners Association of Nigeria is delighted with the visionary leadership exemplified so far by the NFF president on the constitution of a new board for the Nigeria Premier League and the appointment of Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye as chairman,” he said.

