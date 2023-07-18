New ministries to solve problems at the grassroots

The president needs to put his efforts into grassroots capacity development at this crucial moment in Nigeria’s history. This can be achieved by bringing all…

The president needs to put his efforts into grassroots capacity development at this crucial moment in Nigeria’s history. This can be achieved by bringing all levels of government to work for the common people.

Being an educationist for many years, I have had the privilege of coming in contact with diverse people of various ethnicities, religions and backgrounds. I have become privy to their plight and in most instances, they feel that their voices are not heard and the government policies are too urban-centred.

This perception is the leading cause of political apathy and lack of patriotic spirit of some Nigerians. The best way to correct this situation is to give the people direct access to the central leadership.

I would recommend the establishment of a Ministry for Local Government Affairs at the federal level, a Ministry of Commerce to handle small-scale business administration, a Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs & Religious Matters, as well as a Ministry of Intelligence and Homeland Security.

These ministries will play a significant role in promoting local government autonomy and increased revenue generation by providing the necessary support for small-scale businesses at the grassroots level.

The local government area is much more densely populated than the urban area as such creation of a ministry for local government affairs will make data collection much easier, as it always proved difficult in this country (census).

Getting exact figures of unemployed youths, understanding their problems and identifying their capabilities will help the government to fashion out appropriate policies and curtail most of the criminal activities that threaten the peaceful coexistence of the nation.

Instead of distributing N8,000 per month for 12 million households by Mr President, it is better to share the billions through arms of local government that can easily identify the unemployed youths and do something for them.

Definitely, the ministry will be a watchdog to see the funds are properly utilised. The ministry should also have a desk that will evaluate the concerns of the citizens and bring them forth to the appropriate authorities.

I strongly believe when you treat a problem from the base, the apex will also be fixed. Therefore, if we really want to see real change, we must make effort to fix the problems at the grassroots.

The Ministry of Religious Matters and Chieftaincy Affairs will serve as a sister ministry to that of local government affairs. Its mission and vision is to have oversight responsibility for chieftaincy and religious institutions for peaceful co-existence and national development.

This ministry will serve as an intermediary between the government and traditional title holders, swiftly resolving any issue that may lead to misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Intelligence and Homeland Security will complement efforts by other security agencies. Information is power as they say, as such providing a network of sophisticated intelligence gathering will play a crucial role in combating cybercrime, terrorism, border crimes and ensuring the security of the nation.

I believe that the establishment of these ministries will effectively address corruption, insurgency, poverty and religious conflicts bedeviling this country.

Hajiya Binta Bello Dambatta wrote from Kano

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...