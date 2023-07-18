President Tinubu condoles Dahiru Mangal, Imam Adigun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences to the Chairman of Max Air and AFDIN Group, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the death of…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences to the Chairman of Max Air and AFDIN Group, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the death of his wife, Hajiya Aisha, who died at the weekend.

The president also commiserated with the Chairman, Council of Imams in the Federal Capital Territory and the Chief Imam of Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Wuse Zone 3 Abuja, Dr. Tajudeen Adigun, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad Adigun.

Late Hajiya Aishatu died on Wednesday and was buried the following day at Offa, Kwara State.

Tinubu, in his condolence message to Mangal, said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of his wife.

In his message to Imam Adigun, the president consoled the Muslim leader to take solace in the good name and excellent record of service left behind by his late mother.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, on Monday prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased Aljanna Firdaus.

Similarly, former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Imam Adigun.

Buhari’s condolence message to the prominent Islamic leader who is currently away on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, was contained in a statement released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

He prayed to Allah to repose her soul.

