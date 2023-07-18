✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Who Succeeds Abdullahi Adamu?

Download Here On the heels of the ruling parties’ National Caucus and National Executive Council meetings, the national chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu,…

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu
    By Mardia Umar

Download Here

On the heels of the ruling parties’ National Caucus and National Executive Council meetings, the national chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, tendered his resignation.

What lies ahead for the ruling party?

