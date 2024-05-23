✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

NEDC to resuscitate destroyed dams, irrigation facilities in Borno

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has expressed its commitment to revitalising all dams and irrigation facilities that were destroyed during the Boko Haram insurgency…

North East Development Commission (NEDC)
North East Development Commission (NEDC)

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has expressed its commitment to revitalising all dams and irrigation facilities that were destroyed during the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

Mohammed Alkali, the managing director of the commission, stated this yesterday during a working visit by the management of the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) to the NEDC headquarters in Maiduguri.

Regarding the request to rehabilitate the powerhouse of irrigation channels at New Marte destroyed by insurgents, Alkali stated that a comprehensive plan is underway with support from both state and federal governments.

He stressed the economic potential of revitalising such infrastructure, which can benefit not only Borno State but also neighbouring states, fostering economic activities in the region.

In terms of security and agriculture, Alkali outlined the commission’s initiatives to link towns and villages in Jere LGA with tarred roads, enhancing security and agricultural productivity.

Kano gov to sign amended emirates bill, as Assembly passes law today

Abducted 2-year-old, 11 market women rescued in Kwara

Engr Abba Garba, the Managing Director of the Chad Basin Development Authority, expressed appreciation for the NEDC’s assistance and appealed for further support in rehabilitating dams and irrigation facilities to boost agricultural production and food security in the region, considering the challenges faced due to machinery destruction during the insurgency.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories