NEDC to resuscitate destroyed dams, irrigation facilities in Borno

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has expressed its commitment to revitalising all dams and irrigation facilities that were destroyed during the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

Mohammed Alkali, the managing director of the commission, stated this yesterday during a working visit by the management of the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) to the NEDC headquarters in Maiduguri.

Regarding the request to rehabilitate the powerhouse of irrigation channels at New Marte destroyed by insurgents, Alkali stated that a comprehensive plan is underway with support from both state and federal governments.

He stressed the economic potential of revitalising such infrastructure, which can benefit not only Borno State but also neighbouring states, fostering economic activities in the region.

In terms of security and agriculture, Alkali outlined the commission’s initiatives to link towns and villages in Jere LGA with tarred roads, enhancing security and agricultural productivity.

Engr Abba Garba, the Managing Director of the Chad Basin Development Authority, expressed appreciation for the NEDC’s assistance and appealed for further support in rehabilitating dams and irrigation facilities to boost agricultural production and food security in the region, considering the challenges faced due to machinery destruction during the insurgency.