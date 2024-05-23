abducted 2 year old, 11 market women rescued in kwara

Security operatives have rescued a two-year-old child and 11 market women abducted around 7pm on the Ajase-Ipo road while returning to Offa from the Oke-Ode…

The Coordinator of the Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, said, “The gallantry of hunters/vigilantes aided the rescue operation.

He added that the abductees were rescued in two batches of nine and three.

The police spokesman in the state, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the development, said, “Some of those who were injured during the rescue operation and were taken to the Share General Hospital were discharged on Monday night.