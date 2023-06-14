Ndume: Friends put me under pressure because my wife is a Judge

The Senator representing Borno South district, Ali Ndume, has said there is always pressure on anyone who is married to a judge. He was reacting…

The Senator representing Borno South district, Ali Ndume, has said there is always pressure on anyone who is married to a judge.

He was reacting to comments by the senator who represented Bauchi North in the 8th assembly, Adamu Bulkachuwa, whose wife was Appeal Court President.

Speaking at the 9th senate valedictory session on Saturday, Bulkachuwa said his wife, used her position to favour his colleagues in the Senate.

He said that he influenced his wife’s decisions while she was in office, adding that she was tolerant.

Ifeanyi’s death: I still cry every morning – Davido

Tinubu signs data protection bill into law

Weighing in during an interview Tuesday on Channels TV, Ndume said his first wife is a High Court judge, adding that there is always pressure but he stands against it.

He commended the former senator for opening up, adding that the revelation would help the system and people.

The senator said: “What he said bothers me but some people are caught in between. My first wife is a High Court judge and when people know that your wife is a judge, especially your friends, they will put pressure on you. We are all humans and it depends on how strong you are to stand against this kind of thing.

“Sometimes, when the system is more or less compromised, then you will be tempted but I like the courage of Senator Bulkachuwa for confessing publicly.

“He could have decided not to talk about it. This will help the system and the people to look inwards and it will also help others that are tempted to do the same.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...