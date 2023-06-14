Tinubu signs data protection bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, 2023 into law. The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 provides a legal framework for the…

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, 2023 into law.

The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), said this at the NDPD Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) validation workshop in Abuja.

The bill was sent to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on Tuesday, April 4 2023 via a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Now an Act, the new law establishes the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and replaces the NDPB established by former President Buhari in February 2022.”

The Commission will be led by a National Commissioner with the responsibility of regulating the processing of personal information. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...