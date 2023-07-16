Rain shortage: Borno farmers resort to prayers

Farmers in Borno have resorted to special prayers over imminent drought due to the lack of steady rainfall. The farmers, mostly in northern and central…

Farmers in Borno have resorted to special prayers over imminent drought due to the lack of steady rainfall.

The farmers, mostly in northern and central parts of the state affected by the development, have resorted to prayers seeking divine intervention.

Many farmers in Maiduguri metropolitan, Jere, Konduga, Kaga and Mafa Local Government Areas said the development was disturbing and needed prayers.

“You will see clouds as if it is going to rain but after some time there would be strong wind pushing the clouds to another place and that’s the end.

“If things continue this way there will be drought,” a farmer at the outskirt of Maiduguri, Malam Ibrahim Ali said.

Many farmers who also spoke on the disturbing development, said they have resorted to prayers.

Meanwhile, the Borno Emirate Council has started mobilising the public for special prayers for rain, known as “Salatul Istisqa’a”.

A statement from the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, urged Muslims to converge at Ramat Square Maiduguri on Monday for the prayer.

The statement signed by the Shehu’s Private Secretary, Malam Zannah-Umar Ali, urged Muslims to troop out irrespective of age, gender and status for the special prayer. (NAN)

