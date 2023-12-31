NDLEA bursts hotel, arrests drug dealers in Kwara 

The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspects for allegedly dealing in illegal substances.

While two of the suspects were picked up in an undisclosed hotel in Ilọrin, one was arrested on the highway en route to Kebbi State.

The fourth, a 21-year-old girl, Ishola Bisola, was said to be used as an agent to hawk the dangerous drugs.

Speaking on their arrest, the NDLEA boss, Commander Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed that the latest breakthrough was as a result of the intelligence gathered during stop and search operations in Ilọrin.

He said, “The particular hotel has been used to stock and sell hard drugs and people go there to do illegal activity. We stormed the place and picked up the two major dealers, Segun Gabriel and one other with cannabis sativa, tramadol and methamphetamine.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a 21 years old girl and lover of Gabriel, Ishola Bisola, used as an agent to hawk the dangerous drugs.”

Mohammed further disclosed that another suspect, Yusuf Yahaya, who was “arrested on the highway with cannabis, was found to be a supplier of hard drugs to bandits around Kebbi and Zamara states axis”.

He said the suspects would be arraigned after the yuletide.