Gov Radda distributes inputs, machines to Katsina irrigation farmers

In his efforts to create wealth among rural farmers and boost food security, the Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda, has flagged off the phase I distribution of inputs, solar water pump machines to 2,040 irrigation farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The programme was held at Gwaigwaye dam, Funtua last Wednesday.

In his speech, the governor commended the foresight of both the commissioners of agriculture and that of local government and chieftaincy affairs, as well as the chairmen of the 34 local government areas for their laudable initiatives.

“The items here are to be distributed free of charge to genuine irrigation farmers irrespective of their party affiliation or loyalty to me. This programme, if judiciously utilised, will no doubt increase agric production, thereby reducing poverty, creating employment, as well as increase the revenue base of the state and the country in general,” he said.

According to the governor, since the inception of his administration, agricultural development roadmap has been drawn through several initiatives.

“Farming is one of the important bedrocks of economic growth in every society. Economic diversification will also go a long way towards combating the menace of insecurity and creating more gainful employment for our teaming youths in the state,” Governor Radda said.

He added that part of the state government’s development initiative plan was to prepare crops and vegetables production, coupled with poultry production, fish farming, animal production and agro – business that have high demand for commercial production, processing and marketing of the products for both within and outside the state.

Earlier in his goodwill speech, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Professor Ahmed Bakori Mohammed, said the theme of the programme was ‘Dry Season Agricultural Initiatives Programme in Readiness to Create Wealth and Increase Food Security in Katsina State: Phase I.’

“Today, the Governor Radda administration is setting a landmark in combating insecurity, creating wealth, employment and food security in Katsina State. The inputs provided for dry season farmers include assorted vegetable seeds, NPK and Urea fertilisers, agro-chemicals, 204 solar-powered water pump machines, and boreholes drilled in all the 34 local government areas,” he said.