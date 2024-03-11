NDLEA arrests 2 grandpas over drug trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno State have arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and 65-year-old, Yamama Musa…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Borno State have arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and 65-year-old, Yamama Musa for drug trafficking.

Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy of NDLEA said this on Sunday in a statement in Abuja Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on Saturday 9th March along with 24-year-old Abubakar Ya’u and Babagana Abubakar Ali, 28, in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala respectively while 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them.

Same day, operatives at Geidam in Yobe State intercepted a Golf 3 salon car heading to Gagamari in Niger Republic, where the occupant, Alhaji Mala Tijjani, 28, was to deliver 40 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.5kg to another dealer; while 42 cartons containing 8,400 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,260kgs were recovered from a driver, Mutari Ya’u, 29, at Katsina Road, Kaduna on Tuesday 5th March. In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives intercepted a consignment of illicit drugs consignment concealed in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus.

“No fewer than 5.2kg of cannabis sativa and opioids were discovered in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus marked VDY 187 XA on Thursday, 7th March 2024, along Gbongan-Ibadan Road, Osun State by NDLEA officers on stop and search operation on the highway.

“The bus driver, Iorliam Sughnen Dominic, 35, who took responsibility for the concealment was taken into custody for further investigation,” Babafemi said.

The previous day, Wednesday, 6th March, a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. At least, 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.

In Kano State, Nura Yusuf, 35, was arrested with 62kg cannabis at Gadar Tamburawa area, where Abubakar Sani, 40, was also nabbed with 244 bottles of codeine syrup, while Mohammad Alkali, 28, was found with 49, 800 pills of tramadol along Kano-Maiduguri Road, on Thursday, 7th March.

This is just as NDLEA operatives in Lagos State on Wednesday, 6th March, arrested Aba Thomas at Igbo Elerin area of the state where 84 litres of skuchies, 1.1 litres of codeine syrup,4kg cannabis sativa, and 800 tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from him.

No fewer than eight suspects were arrested on Friday, 8th March, where NDLEA officers raided the notorious Karu abattoir drug joint in the FCT, Abuja with 51.3kgs cannabis recovered from them. Those arrested include: Buhari Muhammadu; Jamilu Muhammed; Abubakar Wappa; Yahaya Tasiu; Ezekiel Mulanda; Abba Haruna; Habibu Umar and Shamsu Lawali.

In Plateau State, two suspects: Pam Thomas, 45, and Stephen Nyam,38, were on Monday, 4th March, arrested with cannabis weighing 611.428kgs at Zawan, Jos South, while in Kogi State, NDLEA officers intercepted a commercial J5 bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday 6th March, along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway where a total of 8,580 pills of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from a suspect, Yusuf Abdullahi, 40.

In Enugu State, operatives on Tuesday, 5th March raided some locked-up shops at the new market in Enugu metropolitan area where 371.42kgs cannabis and 9.49grams of methamphetamine were recovered.

While commending the efforts of the Borno, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Osun, Lagos, Plateau, Enugu, Yobe and FCT commands of the agency for job well done in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their compatriots in other formations nationwide not to rest on their oars as they continue to intensify their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.