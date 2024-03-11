✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

NBTE inspects Plateau College of Agriculture programmes for accreditation

The inspection visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) towards accreditation of additional courses for the Plateau State College of Agriculture Garkawa in…

National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)
National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)
    By Dickson S. Adama, Jos

The inspection visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) towards accreditation of additional courses for the Plateau State College of Agriculture Garkawa in Mikang Local Government Area has raised hope for the school’s advancement.

This has also stimulated excitement among the management, teachers and students of the school, owing to the educational deficit of the school over the years.

They said the accreditation of those courses will go a long way to boost not only the academic development of the school but the agricultural sector of the state and the nation by extension.

Speaking during the accreditation inspection, the acting provost of the college, Rev. Nathan Akila Loks, said they presented six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes for resource inspection, one Higher National Diploma (HND) and three National Diploma (ND) programmes for accreditation, while for the re-accreditation are National Diploma (ND) in agricultural technology and the institutional administration.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories