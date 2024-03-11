NBTE inspects Plateau College of Agriculture programmes for accreditation

The inspection visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) towards accreditation of additional courses for the Plateau State College of Agriculture Garkawa in…

The inspection visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) towards accreditation of additional courses for the Plateau State College of Agriculture Garkawa in Mikang Local Government Area has raised hope for the school’s advancement.

This has also stimulated excitement among the management, teachers and students of the school, owing to the educational deficit of the school over the years.

They said the accreditation of those courses will go a long way to boost not only the academic development of the school but the agricultural sector of the state and the nation by extension.

Speaking during the accreditation inspection, the acting provost of the college, Rev. Nathan Akila Loks, said they presented six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes for resource inspection, one Higher National Diploma (HND) and three National Diploma (ND) programmes for accreditation, while for the re-accreditation are National Diploma (ND) in agricultural technology and the institutional administration.