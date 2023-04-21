NDE documents unemployed youths in Kaduna

The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) has commenced the data collection of unemployed youths across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State. The…

The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) has commenced the data collection of unemployed youths across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

The directorate emphasized the importance of the exercise and called for citizens to cooperate with officers assigned to collate the data.

During the fl ag-off and presentation of registration materials to the NDE desk officers from the 23 LGAs

in Kaduna, the NDE state coordinator, Ahmed Idris Kawure, stated that the registration exercise began on April 17th and will end on May 5th, 2023.

Kawure said the data will help the federal government to plan for the teeming unemployed youths in the country.

He advised the NDE desk officers to take the work seriously to benefit their people and urged them to

enlist the help of others in carrying out the exercise to ensure adequate data is collected from their LGAs.

He urged citizens to cooperate with officers in their local government areas. Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Suleiman Ibrahim, stated that the data will help the directorate to identify the exact number of unemployed youths.