Plateau youths tasked on peaceful conduct

Plateau State youths have been called upon to imbibe peaceful conduct in the aft ermath of the 2023
general elections and should not engage in any act or speech capable of inciting post-election violence.
Th e call was made in Jos, the Plateau State capital, by the founder of Peace for Free Initiative, Chris Oge
Kalu, at the lecture series on the theme ‘Sustainable Peace beyond Elections’.
He tasked the over 300 youths who were drawn from different parts of the state to engage in activities
that will make them enjoy the dividends of democracy, saying enjoying such dividends is often much
anticipated after elections, but of which cannot be actualised in an atmosphere of chaos, roncour and
fighting.
“There is no doubt that this year’s elections, so far, have generated a lot of public attention, particularly
from Nigerian youths who are remarkably increasing their political participation in our collective struggle
for good governance, unlike other times in the past,” he said.The guest lecturer, Prof. Anthony Igyuve of
Mass Communication Department, Nasarawa State University Keffi, said the youths should be the ambassadors of peace in their various communities, and that now that elections have come and gone, the youths should support those elected to deliver on their promises made during the campaigns.
He warned the youths against fake news, hate speech and other provocative social media posts that could generate disaffection among the people.