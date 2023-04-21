Some yet to be identified men have killed the Vigilante commander of Danbare area of Kano State, Mansur Ibrahim. According to a source, who asked…

Some yet to be identified men have killed the Vigilante commander of Danbare area of Kano State, Mansur Ibrahim.

According to a source, who asked not to be named, the suspects invited the deceased to a location at Kauyen Ta-inna telling him they want to offer him a bricklaying job.

He said upon his arrival, they started attacking him with weapons which resulted to his death.

On his part, the village head of Danbare, Suleiman Ahmad, called on the relevant authorities to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book.

Residents flee as vigilantes, soldiers clash in Rivers community

Vigilante commander killed in Kano

Also speaking, the commander of the patrol team in the area, Abubakar Lawan, pledged to work with his team members to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.

He also called for the intervention of the police in identifying the suspects.

As at the time of filing this report, the police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, could not be reached for comment.