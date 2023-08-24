NDDC projects poorly executed – Niger Delta minister

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has expressed displeasure about the quality of projects executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission. He spoke…

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has expressed displeasure about the quality of projects executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received briefings from heads of departments in the ministry.

“In terms of infrastructural development, we’re going to move from the situation it used to be in the past. If we want to build on infrastructures, they have to be of standard, not the type we’ve witnessed. Well, I won’t say in the present administration, but in the past, projects executed by the NDDC are nothing to write home about, especially roads. Within two or three years, they gave way.

“But, this time around, we’ll focus on that seriously, so that when we build a 1km network road, let it be 1km that can last for the next 30 years.

“We cannot continue as it used to be in the past. This has to be made known and made clear to all those involved because we’ll be actively involved in the supervision of the projects,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...