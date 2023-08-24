DSS operative accused of stabbing man over N3,000 electricity bill in Osun

Residents of Tinumola area in Osogbo, Osun State were thrown into confusion on Tuesday evening when personnel of the Department for State Services (DSS) stabbed…

Residents of Tinumola area in Osogbo, Osun State were thrown into confusion on Tuesday evening when personnel of the Department for State Services (DSS) stabbed a 62-year-old man over N3,000 electricity bill debt.

After battling to save the life of the victim, the residents called on police to arrest and prosecute the operative to guard against abuse of office with impunity.

The 62-year-old man, Omoshola Oludele survived the attack after he was stabbed below his waist by a DSS operative identified as Abiodun Tifase.

Oludele is the estate agent in charge of the rented building occupied by the DSS personnel. Argument ensued between the duo when the DSS personnel refused to pay his N3,000 electricity bill contribution.

The victim received a deep cut below his waist and was rushed to a private hospital to save his life.

One of the residents, Tosin Moronkola who witnessed the incident described the action of the DSS personnel as unwarranted and called on police to arrest and prosecute him.

The police and DSS top hierarchy in the state confirmed the incident and assured that it would be investigated and that the personnel would be prosecuted if found wanting.

