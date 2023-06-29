NCoS decorates 307 promoted officers in Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has decorated 307 newly promoted officers. Decorating the officers on behalf of the Comptroller General…

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has decorated 307 newly promoted officers.

Decorating the officers on behalf of the Comptroller General (CG) of NCoS, Haliaru Nababa, the Controller of Edo State Command, Mrs Philomena Emehinola, said that 77 of the promoted officers were in the state headquarters in Benin, while the others were in the various divisions of the command.

She said, “Today is a great day in our lives. For the first time in our history a large number of people are being decorated. We have a total number of 307 persons promoted. In the headquarters alone, we have 74.

“This is an elevation to do more job; more responsibility has been put on your shoulders. I urge you to carry the flag of the Nigerian Correctional Service high, because it is no longer business as usual.”

She noted that the new CG had zero tolerance for nonchalant attitude to work.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...