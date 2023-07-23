NCDMB opens oil, gas essay contest for undergraduates

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) plans an essay competition for Nigerian undergraduates in tertiary institutions across the country to promote academic…

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) plans an essay competition for Nigerian undergraduates in tertiary institutions across the country to promote academic excellence.

The essay contest, which is the seventh edition, is an annual competition for undergraduates in various higher institutions in Nigeria aimed at encouraging Nigerian youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in the nation’s oil and gas industry and also promoting academic excellence.

The NCDMB consultant for the essay competition, Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, who is also the CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, told newsmen in Yenagoa on Saturday, that the competition will officially commence nationwide on Monday, July 24.

He stated that this year’s edition of the NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition will have as its theme: “Nigerian content and the lessons from the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The 2023 edition, which is the seventh in the series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy.

“The academic exercise is mainly to encourage Nigerian youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry and also promoting academic,” he said.

