NBC, foundation trains 300 Kano women on entrepreneurship

The Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC), in collaboration with Karis and Eleos Hands of Hope Foundation, has trained and supported 300 married women on business and entrepreneurship (mumpreneur) skills in Kano State.

The Manager, Public Affairs, North, NBC, Muhammad Aminu, said the company was 60 years old in Kano and that it was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to the community in order to support the development of the state.

He said, “NBC and the good people of Kano have a history. So, it is pertinent for us to strengthen that relationship as we clock these remarkable years by supporting women, youths and communities in general.

“They are closing out on a week-long training session on different businesses which include soap making, shoe making, jewellery making and pomade and are given incentives to kick-start their businesses.”

Speaking on behalf of the implementing partner, Mumpreneur Women Support Initiative, Mofolushade Shonake, tasked the participants to be ambassadors of the initiative by making sure they support one another’s businesses, while urging them to keep the spirit of partnership for a successful network.

On his part, the District Head of Dala, Turakin Kano, Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi, said, “It is time for women, especially mothers, to know that they cannot remain idle in their husbands’ houses; they have to wake up and be contributing as little as they can.

“Even our wives, traditional leaders, are not just like that, they are mostly into different kinds of businesses. The time has passed when you just sit and rely solely on your husbands.”