NAWOJ emerge FAME foundation IWD football tourney winners

Team National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), yesterday, defeated the other 9 teams that participated in the 2023 edition of the International Women’s Day Football Tournament to emerge champion in Abuja.

The tournament is an annual International Women’s Day football event that featured over 200 women under the age of 40 to commemorate International Women’s Day 2023.

At the end of the one-day competition, Team NAWOJ pipped their counterpart team ANFN 1-0 to emerge the overall champion.

Other teams that took part in the championship include Team USA, Team Canada, Team Bet9ja, Team ASHWAN, Team East Africa, and Team North Africa.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Fame Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said “Nigeria is heterogeneous in nature.

“We have so much diversity in terms of religion, tribe, geopolitical zone and more. The only thing that brings us together is sports, especially football.

“Therefore, we are using this unifying factor as a tool for social change to preach against gender inequality. And we did not limit ourselves to sports; we equally have an education programme that is affecting women positively as well as other sectors.”

In the same vein, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has solicited more support for women to excel the most in life.

“I think they are getting better opportunities, the doors are opening to them. The best we can do as a country, as a community is to open more doors for young women in the country and they need to walk through because they are equipped to do it,” he said.