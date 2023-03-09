NAF airstrikes kill pregnant woman, 2 teens in Kaduna

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes have reportedly killed a pregnant woman and two teenagers in Sabon Gida village of Fatika District in Giwa LGA of Kaduna…

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes have reportedly killed a pregnant woman and two teenagers in Sabon Gida village of Fatika District in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. The fighter jet was said to have targeted some bandits in a nearby bush who had run into the village.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Sunday around 5 pm.

It was gathered that the deceased were members of the same family and that about five other villagers sustained injuries.

A community leader, Hamisu Kurau, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust via phone.

Why we postponed gov’ship election – INEC

Doguwa, Adefarati denied certificates as INEC presents to reps-elect

“It was learnt the jet was after two bandits who fled into the village. It was said to have missed the target, and killed the pregnant woman identified as Furaira and two teenagers in the house,” he said.

He said the late woman’s husband, Bala, and the father of the two children, Muntari, are brothers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, declined to comment but directed our correspondent to speak with the air force authorities.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not answer calls placed to him and had yet to reply to a text message sent to him on the issue as of the time of filing this report.