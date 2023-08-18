Navy set up operations base to protect N19trn investment at Lagos Free Zone

The Nigerian Navy is making fresh moves to establish a Forward Operations Base (FOB) at Epe for the purpose of protecting the over $35 billion…

The Nigerian Navy is making fresh moves to establish a Forward Operations Base (FOB) at Epe for the purpose of protecting the over $35 billion (N19 trillion) worth of investment at the Lagos Free Zone.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had described the Lagos Free Zone as investors’ destination during the commissioning of the Lekki Deep Seaport.

But responding to questions during an inspection tour of the Western Fleets at the Nigerian Navy Town, Lagos, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, said the navy is setting up a new operational base at Epe to protect the investment at the Lagos free Zone at Epe.

The Chief of the Naval Staff said the new base would complement the existing naval units such as NNS BEECROFT and others in the Lagos area.

Vice Admiral Ogalla said given the huge investment in the maritime section and Lagos being strategic to the economy of the nation and the Sub region, the navy deemed it necessary to establish the FOB.

He said the deployment and the establishment of new operational bases are part of the navy’s strategic guidelines to protect the economy of the nation.

“We are also starting up new bases at Epe to take care of the free zone. All these things are in view to improve the ease of doing business in Lagos, by ensuring the aspect of security in maritime domain is taken care of,” he said.

