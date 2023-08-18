Man who killed wife in Lagos arrested in Ogun

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Adebiyi Samuel, for alleged murder of his wife, Ogungbe Serah. Samuel allegedly…

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Adebiyi Samuel, for alleged murder of his wife, Ogungbe Serah.

Samuel allegedly murdered the 27-year- old wife at Lekki Phase II in Lagos and fled to Ogun State.

The Deputy Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Aina Oluwakayode in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday said the suspect was arrested on Monday in Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Oluwakayode said the suspect, confirmed to have committed the crime, adding that he would soon be handed over to the police for further interrogation and prosecution.

