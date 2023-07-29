NASS reconsiders Peace Corps, Defense bills

The National Assembly has commenced the recommittal process of bills passed by the 9th Assembly which were neither assented to nor rejected by former President…

The National Assembly has commenced the recommittal process of bills passed by the 9th Assembly which were neither assented to nor rejected by former President Muhammadu Buhari before the expiration of the last Assembly.

Available records from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly show that bills that fall into this category were 44, one of which is the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill which was earlier transmitted to former President Muhammadu Buhari in April this year but was among those not assented to, before leaving office on May 29.

The Peace Corps Bill, which was supported by majority of the federal lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly, was retransmitted to President Bola Tinubu for his assent on June 8, 2023 via a letter by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambawal.

It, however, became statute-barred for presidential assent on June 13, 2023 when the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated since it was passed by the 9th Assembly.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that moves are being made at both chambers to reconsider, pass and transmit the bill for assent by President Bola Tinubu.

Other bills in this category are: Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill 2023; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2023; ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and other Related Materials (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill 2023, Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023, among others.

The bills, some of which were sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, have been read on the floor of the House for the first time following a motion for recommittal moved by House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

The bills are expected to enjoy expeditious passage in both chambers of the National Assembly as they will not commence de-novo (afresh).

