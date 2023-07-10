NASFAT honours LASU best graduating student

The leadership of Nasrul lahil fatih Society (NASFAT) on Sunday celebrated and honoured the best graduating student and record breaking Muslimah in the department of…

The leadership of Nasrul lahil fatih Society (NASFAT) on Sunday celebrated and honoured the best graduating student and record breaking Muslimah in the department of Law at the Lagos State University for the year 2023, Aminat Yusuf at its asalatu ground, Alausa Ikeja.

Yusuf emerged the overall best in the recently held LASU convocation, graduating with a perfect CPGA of 5.0 which has earned her several accolades including a N10m cash reward from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

NASFAT is the latest organisation to identify with the incredible feat of Aminat.

At a brief ceremony witnessed by the stakeholders of the Society’, NASFAT President, Alh. Niyi Yussuf, said by her outstanding academic performance, Yusuf apparently changed the perception that Muslims were not academically inclined and that most of them usually end up in menial jobs.

Yussuf added that NASFAT is about excellence and Yussuf epitomizes excellence which is why the Society deemed it fit to honour her for the brilliant academic record .

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a N500,000 cheque by NASFAT President to Aminat who was accompanied by her mother.

In addition to the cash gift, NASFAT leadership offered Aminat mentorship and coaching in her career path.

Yussuf , her parents and the nation were thereafter offered prayers by the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdulazeez Onike, who was performing his first official duty after his 2023 Hajj rites

In her response, Yussuf said she was highly motivated by the exceptional gesture and generosity of NASFAT.

She therefore commended the leadership of NASFAT and prayed for the growth and development of Society.

She attributed her excellence to Allah’s mercy and grace for which reason she thanked Allah for crowning her efforts with success.

