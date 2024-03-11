NASENI to increase number of female engineers

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have created a live portal for female…

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have created a live portal for female Nigerian engineers and scientists to get funding for their innovative projects.

The agency and the PICTT at the weekend launched the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) initiative with the portal, https//delther.gov.ng, which went live Sunday, allowing female engineers and scientists to apply for funding and mentorship.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu said the agency through this initiative, which will close on 20th May 2024 aims to increase the number of female engineers in the country by 100 per cent annually and double the number over the next five years.

Speaking at NASENI headquarters, Abuja during the official launch of the initiative, he said DELT-Her, a subset of Delta-2 programme, is floated to close the gender gap in engineering practice in the country, inspire next generation of female engineers, provide financing support for new ideas and projects, translating them into viable businesses, and ultimately to strengthen the entire engineering ecosystem.

The Chairman of PICTT, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru stated that, “The Committee, through continuous support of NASENI, is determined to fund innovative and commercially viable ideas in engineering and technology-oriented proposals by women. Therefore, today’s launch of call for proposals from young women marks the beginning of a chain of events which are expected to lead to engineering start-up companies owned and run by women.”

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala said DELT-HER initiative seeks to address the challenges of practice by the female gender, and to unlock the full potential of women in engineering.