NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of girls from Mali to Nigeria

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised alarm that traffickers are now recruiting and trafficking..

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised alarm that traffickers are now recruiting and trafficking girls from Mali to Edo State for prostitution and exploitation.

The Commander of NAPTIP, Benin Zone, Barr Nduka Nwawenene, who disclosed this during a road walk to mark the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, said the theme: “Reach Every Victim of Trafficking, Leaving No One Behind”, was a call for increased collaboration among key players in the anti-human trafficking circle, adding that it presented an opportunity to raise awareness on the emerging trends and development regarding vulnerable groups targeted by human traffickers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...