Support modular refineries in Niger Delta, PANDEF urges FG

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the federal government to support the development of modular refineries in the Niger Delta....

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the federal government to support the development of modular refineries in the Niger Delta.

PANDEF explained that the establishment of modular refineries would checkmate the unwholesome practices associated with refining of crude oil and provide employment for youths in the region.

Speaking through a communique signed at the weekend in Uyo by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, after an expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, PANDEF said the modular refineries would also help to curb criminality in the area.

The group also cautioned youths in the region against utterances that could disrupt the smooth operations of federal agencies and impact negatively on the socio-economic development of the region.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...